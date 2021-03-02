President Muhammadu Buhari is elated by the release of the over 300 schoolgirls who were abducted from a secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State in Nigeria's northwest region.

The students were kidnapped on February 26, 2021.

News of the girls' release was formally announced on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. It is unclear at the moment if a ransom was paid to the terrorists who took them.

"I join the affected families and the people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe.

"This news brings overwhelming joy. I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident," the president says.

The Jangebe school abduction is the latest in a wave of kidnappings targeting school kids in Nigeria, underscoring just how unsafe learning has become in Africa's most populous nation.

The president has promised that the Zamfara school abduction will be the last on his watch.