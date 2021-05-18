Buhari begs for French support to crush Boko Haram, COVID-19

Buhari is in France to participate in the African Finance Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron to review the African economy, especially following the impact of COVID-19.

In an op-ed signed by Buhari and published in Paris-based magazine, Le Point, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the president said Africa's fight against the impact of the novel disease is inseparable from the fight against terrorism.

Nigeria has been battling the insurgency of terrorist group, Boko Haram, since 2009, a battle that has led to over 30,000 deaths and displacement of millions.

Buhari has claimed for years, despite evidence to the contrary, that the group was technically defeated and posed no operational threat to the country.

However, the 78-year-old noted in his op-ed that the terrorists have been causing serious concerns with their recent activities, a situation he blamed on the fight against COVID-19.

"Around the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram terrorism have taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back into my country Nigeria, whilst still launching raids and attacks in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger," he said.

Buhari said other African nations in the Sahel are similarly affected by the activities of jihadists, a consequence of porous borders.

Noting that France itself has not escaped the reach of terrorism, the Nigerian leader said the European nation's cooperation in fighting it in Africa must be strengthened.

"We must be agile and flexible, cooperating cross our borders to cut the head off their groups," he saud.

Buhari noted that the solution to terrorism must be two-pronged, with military action backed by the provision of economic opportunities.