President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the Integrated Personnel and Information System (IPPIS)

According to Punch, ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, led national officers of the union to the meeting, which started at 3pm.

The Integrated Personnel and Information System was reported to have been the agenda of the meeting, but the union members did not address State House Correspondents after the meeting ended.

It would be recalled that ASUU members rejected the IPPIS policy introduced by the Federal Government, saying it does not capture the peculiarities of their profession.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and the Minister of Finance Budget National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, also attended the meeting, Punch reports.