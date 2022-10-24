Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Adamu Garba made this known on Monday, October 24, 2022, via his official Twitter handle.

This is coming weeks after flooding has destroyed homes and farmlands in many states and communities across the country.

The flooding which affected many communities in Kogi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, and many other states in the North has reportedly claimed over 600 lives.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), about 2,504, 095 persons were affected by the flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the last two months.

However, in a bid to address the situation, the president asked the Minister of Water resources to present the action plan for flood-prevention to him in 90 days.

Garba said Buhari regularly receives updates on the flooding situation in the country.

He tweeted: “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as State Governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disaster in Nigeria.

“The President’s directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the Plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

“President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country”.

Two weeks ago, Pulse explained how a dam in Cameroon contributes to the devastating floods in Nigeria every year.

But the Federal Government in a statement after the explainer piece said the water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is not responsible for the flooding that has devastated parts of Nigeria.