Buhari approves reorganisation of aviation sector ahead of handover

This move aligns with the new Acts of the National Assembly, recently assented to by the President and gazetted.

The reorganisation brings about several changes within the aviation sector, including the establishment of new directorates in various agencies. Notably, the creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate aims to ensure that the agencies are responsive to the concerns of stakeholders.

This directorate will oversee departments responsible for Public Affairs/Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM, and Anti-Corruption. Additionally, the Aviation Security Directorate within the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will regulate the activities of AVSEC personnel, especially in light of their recent arms-bearing status.

In a statement released by Odatayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press & Public Affairs, it was announced that Kabir Yusuf Mohammed has been appointed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Prior to this appointment, Mohammed served as the Regional General Manager for Central Region Airports at FAAN and also chaired the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Furthermore, Tayib Odunowo has been named the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), taking over from Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, who will return to his position as the Director of Operations.

The statement further disclosed that Akin Olateru will continue as the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Prof Mansur Matazu will remain at the helm of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Captain Musa Nuhu will continue his tenure as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Bako Mansur Modibo, has also been granted a one-year extension, in accordance with the Act that established the College.

To ensure the effective functioning of the agencies as mandated by the Acts, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has approved the appointment of new Directors. The appointments are as follows:

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

- Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as Managing Director

- Shehu D. Mohammed as Director of Human Resources and Administration

- Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse as Director of Commercial and Business Management

- Azubuike Okorie as Director of Corporate Services

- Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji as General Manager (Statistics)

- Jemilu Abdulrahman as General Manager (Special Duties)

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

- Capt. Musa S. Nuhu as Director-General/CEO

- Gbolahan Abatan as Director of Airworthiness Standards

- Godwin Balang as Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards

- Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau as Director of Operations

- Olaniyi Saraku as Director of Air Transport Regulations

- Capt. Chris Najomo as Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

- Air Cdr Hambali Tukur as Director of Aviation Security

- R. M. Daku (Mrs) as Director of Corporate Services

- Mary Tufano as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

- Dawa Gyaks as General Manager (Audit)

- Aminu Tasi'u as General Manager (Accounts)

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB)

- Engr. Akin Olateru as Director-General/CEO

- Ori Bassey as Director of Finance and Accounts

- James A. Odaudu as Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

- Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna as Director of Corporate Services

- Capt. Tosin Odulaja as Director of Transport Investigation

- Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

- Prof Mansur Bako Matazu as Director-General/CEO

- Saleh Tukur Yusuf as Director of Human Resources and Administration

- Daniel Okafor Chibueze as Director of Weather Forecasting Services

- Ahmed A. Sanusi as Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

- Prof Effiong Essien Oku as Director of Research and Training

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)

- Engr. A. Tayib Odunowo as Director-General/CEO

- Matthew Lawrence Pwajok as Director of Operations

- Khalid Emele as Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

- Uchendu Chibuzo Oji as Director of Corporate Services

- Amaka Ude Walker as General Manager of Public Affairs

All appointments take effect immediately, marking a significant step towards ensuring the efficient operations of the aviation agencies in Nigeria.

