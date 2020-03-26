President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion grant to Lagos State Government and N5 billion to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to fight coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, 2020, President Buhari said he ordered immediate release of the grant after receiving extensive briefings on the state of the nation concerning coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the grant will enable Lagos increase its capacity to control and contain the outbreak, while also supporting other states with capacity-building.

The president also said the N5 billion special intervention fund to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) will help the agency to equip, expand and provide personnel to its facilities and laboratories across the country.

He added that he had directed the NCDC to draft all its recent retirees back into service to beef up its manpower in fighting the pandemic.

On other efforts being made to combat the disease, Buhari said he had directed “the immediate closure of our International Airports and Land Borders for four weeks in the first instance, to enable us put up the appropriate policies, processes and infrastructure to cope with suspected and confirmed cases at home, without risking a compounding of the situation with more imported cases.”

He said, “The inconvenience caused by these flight and travel restrictions to our fellow citizens abroad who want to return home is regrettable, but it is necessary for the greater good, and I thank you all for your understanding and cooperation.

“I have also directed that only cargo vessels that have been at sea for more than 14 days be allowed to dock in our ports, after the crew have been tested and confirmed disease-free by the Port Health Authorities”.

He, however, assured that his administration remains committed to protecting all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 65 as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control confirmed 14 new cases in Lagos and Abuja on the evening of Thursday, March 26, 2020.