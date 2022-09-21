RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Salihu Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Mr Salihu Dembos, New NTA DG (PMNews)
Mr Salihu Dembos, New NTA DG (PMNews)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

In the statement signed by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister said the appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance.

Adeyemi is a Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

As contained in the statement, “until his appointment, Dembos was the Executive Director, Marketing, of the NTA.

“Dembos’ career as a media professional spans over 20 years.

“He has served as General Manager of two NTA Stations, in Lokoja and Kano; and as Zonal Director, NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

2023: Ayade challenges INEC on free, fair poll in C/River

2023: Ayade challenges INEC on free, fair poll in C/River

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting