Buhari appoints Adamu Tutuwa as new DG FIIRO

The statement said that Tutuwa was the Director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

It added that Tutuwa’s vast experience in science research and development would come handy as a veritable tool to give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology and research nations.

“With her core competence in biotechnology and her affiliation to scientific donor agencies, hopes are high that her new constituency will benefit therein,” it said.