Buhari appoints Adamu Tutuwa as new DG FIIRO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi FIIRO, Lagos.

Dr Adamu Tutuwa (ABN)

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh, on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said that Tutuwa was the Director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment.

It added that Tutuwa’s vast experience in science research and development would come handy as a veritable tool to give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology and research nations.

“With her core competence in biotechnology and her affiliation to scientific donor agencies, hopes are high that her new constituency will benefit therein,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tutuwa’s appointment takes effect from May 10, 2022 with a five-year non renewable tenure.

