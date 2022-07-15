Buhari altered my career path twice in 1 year - David Hundeyin

Speaking on his viral article, "Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate", in an interview on Njenje Media TV, Hundeyin recounted the story of his life so far and how it has been widely affected by the entrance of President Muhammadu Buhari into office.

Hundeyin recounted that his career path as a marketer, in the process of establishing his own copyright firm, flopped after the counter had gone into a recession in 2016. "People will not be willing to spend on marketing in a recession.

"From having a comfortable job in May 2016, by August 2016, I found myself driving an Uber. I did that for three months until I got back into a full-time employment the next year.

"Months down the line, found myself working for Channels TV, this is how i got back into Journalism."

Hundeyin accused the president of having an agenda to replace all key government stakeholders in the petroleum industry with a "Mahmood, Abubakar, Mohammed."

Recall that President Buhari made himself the minister of petroleum when he came into office in 2015.

"This affected me directly because at the time there was a helicopter servicing company, called Atlantic Aviation. They were trying to break into the helicopter servicing space alongside Bristol, and i was one of twelve people who had made it through an extremely difficult selection process that had basically taken 6000 down to 12 to become pilots.

"We were supposed to be sent to Bristol Academy, in Florida, and as soon as Buhari came in, he mixed everything. Next thing we knew, the program was cancelled, everything just got frozen. There was no cash flow despite earlier agreements, the company ran out and shut down."

Recall, Hundeyin fled Nigeria in 2020, after the EndSARS protest. Hundeyin was given access to a document that implicated the government, essentially placing the government as an accomplice to the Lekki Massacre in October 2022.

According to him, the document exposed that the internet outage that befell residents of ikoyi, Victoria Island, and parts of Lekki, at the exact time of the Lekki Massacre, was as a result of the sabotage on the fibre optic cables of the Mobile operators.

According the the investigative journalist, only the state and federal government have knowledge of and access to the infrastructure that bears those fibre optic cables.