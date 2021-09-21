The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not keen on naming and shaming rich and powerful individuals who fund terrorism in Nigeria, according to the president's spokesperson Femi Adesina.
Buhari administration not interested in naming sponsors of terrorism, says Adesina
The presidency would rather let the EFCC and other related agencies investigate these allegations and drag suspected terror funders before courts.
“Naming and shaming would not be the motive, rather bringing malefactors to justice would be it," Adesina said on a ChannelsTV programme.
There have been widespread insinuations and allegations that some of the moneybags who sponsor terrorism in Nigeria are serving in government.
“Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody, rather it wants to bring them to justice.
“The United Arab Emirates has brought some names and the Attorney General of the Federation has responded to that matter, saying that in due course, all these people would have their days in court.
“Rest assured that these people (terror financiers) would be tried before justice and justice would have its way,” the presidential aide added.
Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram terrorism since 2009. In recent times, bandits and kidnappers have also become a recurring nightmare for the country's northern region.
