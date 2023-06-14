Breeder urges Lagos govt to register all dogs to check straying

Babajide, Chief Executive Officer, J.B Kennel, Egbeda, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that it was important to have records of all dogs in the state as done in developed countries.

According to him, there are lots of dog lovers in Lagos, and there should be measures to regulate it.

“Every dog in the state should be registered; someone should be answerable to a dog.

“Register your dog with your name tag on it so that whatever your dog does, maybe bite someone or attack someone, you will be held responsible.

“In circumstances where someone or group of robbers invade your house and your security dog attack the intruders, you will not be held responsible.

“But you should not allow your dog to roam round the streets or go astray biting people.

“Owners should ensure that their dogs or pets have collars with your names on it for emergency purpose,” he said.

The breeder said that dog owners should receive certificate of ownership that would be renewed periodically.

He further advised Nigerians to own a dog either for security or for domestic purpose, adding that dogs have proven to be very reliable.

“Everybody deserves a dog either for security purpose or as luxurious pet.

It is always good to have a dog, it gives your kids a sense of responsibility on how to be caring and committed.

“You should teach kids how to take care of their pets, bath, feed and bound with them. People can own a dog for companionship, friendship and reliability.

“We have more of dog lovers in Lagos but at the same time, it is not everybody that want to keep a dog.

“Some people love dogs from afar because of the fear of attack but if you really get to own a dog, you will love them,’’ he said.

Babajide further said that dogs were companions to humans and dogs could die for the owner because they are very loyal.

“Dogs are companions, they know when you are sad, happy or lonely. It gives you that sense of responsibility of owning a dog,” he added.

The chief executive officer urged the government to setup a veterinary home where such animals would be kept.

“The dogs can be put up for adoption peradventure nobody show up to claim them. A dog without a collar is regarded as a stray dog, but once it has a collar, the owner’s address will be written on it,” he noted.

The breeder said it was dangerous to allow any dog to stray because such animal maybe disease infested thereby, causing harm to innocent citizens.

“As a breeder, I love every dog, I started with local dogs also known as mongrels and I have been doing this for 10 years now.

“What I think government can do is to build a home or facility whereby whenever a stray dog is captured they will be kept there,’’ he said.

The chief executive officer also urged the government to subsidies drugs and treatment for domestic animal, adding that managing a pet was becoming too expensive.

He said that feeding and management of dogs were expensive and that breeders needed rules that would protect owners.

“This is because when you own a dog, some people hate or dislike you. There is need for public awareness and orientation about dogs and the right to own a dog.

“Dogs are animals but they also have a right too because they are the closest companion to humans,’’ he added.