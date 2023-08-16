BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

According to the NNPCL, the crude repayment loan will be facilitated by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari, signed on the dotted lines for the crude-for-cash funding with Afreximbank's Executive Vice President, George Elimbi at the bank's Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

This was contained in a terse statement released by the national oil company on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Though details of the facility remain sketchy at this time, Pulse learnt that the NNPCL would repay the loan with crude oil at an interest not more than 11%.

“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.