ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NNPCL said the loan facility will support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms.

NNPCL Group Chief Executive officer, Mele Kolo Kyari and Executive Vice President AFREXIMBANK, George Elimbi. [Twitter:NNPCL]
NNPCL Group Chief Executive officer, Mele Kolo Kyari and Executive Vice President AFREXIMBANK, George Elimbi. [Twitter:NNPCL]

Recommended articles

According to the NNPCL, the crude repayment loan will be facilitated by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari, signed on the dotted lines for the crude-for-cash funding with Afreximbank's Executive Vice President, George Elimbi at the bank's Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

This was contained in a terse statement released by the national oil company on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though details of the facility remain sketchy at this time, Pulse learnt that the NNPCL would repay the loan with crude oil at an interest not more than 11%.

“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

“The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market,” the NNPCL statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

Muslim leaders protest alleged bias in Sanwo-Olu's commissioner list

Muslim leaders protest alleged bias in Sanwo-Olu's commissioner list

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Boko Haram captures 3 ISWAP commanders, 57 other members

Boko Haram captures 3 ISWAP commanders, 57 other members

You can't win election with Emilokan in Edo  -  Obaseki shades Shaibu

You can't win election with Emilokan in Edo  -  Obaseki shades Shaibu

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth