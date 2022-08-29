BREAKING: ASUU extends strike again

The decision was taken after the National Executive Council meeting at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.

What happened today: Early reports on Monday morning gathered that the all-important meeting was taking place at the University of Abuja campus, where ASUU headquarters is domiciled.

A possible solution to ASUU strike?: Although some State universities are already pulling out of the strike, today’s meeting was to consider the possibility of bringing the strike to an end, or elongate it.

A plot twist: However, news broke barely 2 hours into the commencement of the meeting that the strike was going to continue.

What you should know: Recall that the Federal Government had last week insisted on a no-work-no pay policy against the striking academics, a development that angered the executive of the union led by Prof. Emmanuel Osokode.

On ASUU strike: ASUU has been on strike since February this year over improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities, among other reasons.

Why ASUU is on strike: One bone of contention for the academics is the non-payment of university revitalisation funds, amounting to about N1.1 trillion, as all efforts by the government to make the union end the strike have been successful.

What the government is doing about ASUU strike: The government says it does not have enough funds to settle the lecturers.

How the government can settle ASUU: Dachung Musa Bagos, a member of the House of Representatives, has urged the Federal Government to use part of the recently returned $23,439,724million Abacha loot to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

How ASUU rejected financial help: Host of Brekete Family Programme, a reality radio and television talk show, Ahmed Isah, also known as Ordinary President, had has embarked on a campaign to raise N18 billion for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.