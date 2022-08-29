RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: ASUU extends strike again

Ima Elijah

The government says it does not have enough funds to settle the lecturers.

Incessant ASUU Strike strangles academic activities and students performances.
Incessant ASUU Strike strangles academic activities and students performances.

The decision was taken after the National Executive Council meeting at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.

What happened today: Early reports on Monday morning gathered that the all-important meeting was taking place at the University of Abuja campus, where ASUU headquarters is domiciled.

A possible solution to ASUU strike?: Although some State universities are already pulling out of the strike, today’s meeting was to consider the possibility of bringing the strike to an end, or elongate it.

A plot twist: However, news broke barely 2 hours into the commencement of the meeting that the strike was going to continue.

What you should know: Recall that the Federal Government had last week insisted on a no-work-no pay policy against the striking academics, a development that angered the executive of the union led by Prof. Emmanuel Osokode.

On ASUU strike: ASUU has been on strike since February this year over improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities, among other reasons.

Why ASUU is on strike: One bone of contention for the academics is the non-payment of university revitalisation funds, amounting to about N1.1 trillion, as all efforts by the government to make the union end the strike have been successful.

What the government is doing about ASUU strike: The government says it does not have enough funds to settle the lecturers.

How the government can settle ASUU: Dachung Musa Bagos, a member of the House of Representatives, has urged the Federal Government to use part of the recently returned $23,439,724million Abacha loot to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

How ASUU rejected financial help: Host of Brekete Family Programme, a reality radio and television talk show, Ahmed Isah, also known as Ordinary President, had has embarked on a campaign to raise N18 billion for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The ASUU president, Osokede, apparently displeased with the move, immediately frowned at the development and stated that the union shouldn't be associated with such.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

BREAKING: ASUU extends strike again

BREAKING: ASUU extends strike again

Abba Kyari: Court set for judgment in extradition suit

Abba Kyari: Court set for judgment in extradition suit

Buhari declares support for Tinubu, others as he remains APC Disciplined Soldier

Buhari declares support for Tinubu, others as he remains APC ”Disciplined Soldier”

Sanwo-Olu urges youth to shun division and take full charge of the future

Sanwo-Olu urges youth to shun division and take full charge of the future

2023: Nigerians in US to hold presidential debate Nov. 26

2023: Nigerians in US to hold presidential debate Nov. 26

Withdraw packing levy now, it's illegal - Falana tackles Lagos Govt

Withdraw packing levy now, it's illegal - Falana tackles Lagos Govt

We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi's campaign coordinator of fraud

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi's campaign coordinator of fraud

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus