Breaking: 7-storey building collapses in Lagos, 6 persons trapped

Nurudeen Shotayo

Emergency responders have commenced rescue operations.

File Photo: Many feared dead as another building collapses in Lagos. (Naija News)

Read Also

The building, located on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, was said to be under construction before it came down early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders had been deployed to the scene of the incident as efforts were underway to rescue the trapped victims.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said, “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”

In his own reaction, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that upon arrival, it was discovered that the collapsed building was still under construction.

He said, “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”

