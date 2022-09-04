Breaking: 7-storey building collapses in Lagos, 6 persons trapped

The building, located on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, was said to be under construction before it came down early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders had been deployed to the scene of the incident as efforts were underway to rescue the trapped victims.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said, “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”

In his own reaction, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that upon arrival, it was discovered that the collapsed building was still under construction.

He said, “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.