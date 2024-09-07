Borno govt's buses, electric taxis keep road fares low despite fuel price hike

There is no doubt that this wonderful initiative is providing relief to Maiduguri residents through buses and electric taxis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that despite fuel hikes, Maiduguri’s over 80 buses, and 50 electric taxis kept their transport fares low, conveying passengers at ₦50 per drop for buses and ₦100 for taxis.

Many passengers who spoke to NAN on the development, particularly workers, students and traders said the impact of the subsidised government vehicles had been marvellous in their day-to-day activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank the Borno Government for this foresight as the subsidised buses saved us from ₦400-₦600 daily commute costs, now we pay just ₦100.

“Fuel price hike forces many car owners off roads, swelling bus demand and causing overcrowding, as commuters scramble for affordable transport.

“I want to urge the government to sustain the good gesture because good governance is all about easing suffering,” Maryam Haruna, a civil servant said.

Zakariya Peter, a student of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and Mustafa Abba, a student of Borno State University (BOSU), said if not for the buses, many students staying off campus may not be able to cope.

They observed that with the latest fuel hike, a student needs nothing less than N800 to board private commercial transport to and from UNIMAID as against N100 using a government bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I reside in Hausari ward, I just need to trek a short distance to the post office bus stop to board the bus to the university for just N50 and later return back after my lectures in the evening at the same cost.

“Imagine the buses are not available, private commercial cyclists now buying fuel at the cost of ₦1000 and above per litre will definitely charge nothing less than ₦300 to ₦400,” Peter said.

A trader who hawks clothing materials, Mohammadu Kamale, said he depended solely on the buses to visit many wards in the town to attend to his customers.

“Without these buses, I won’t be able to touch many places daily, because I will be operating at a loss.

“We need to thank the Borno Government for this and urge it to sustain the tempo by adding more vehicles to its fleet,” Kamale pleaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the bus drivers who simply identified himself as Babagana, said the number of patronage had increased, saying that the crowd of passengers was now beyond control, thereby leading to overload.

“The moment you stopped, passengers rushed in to board the bus and you know you can’t tell anyone to go down if he/she insists on managing to his/her destination,” he noted.

A driver of one of the electric taxis, who identified himself as Ali, said the taxis were allowed to carry just four passengers because of its small space, unlike the buses that have space for standing passengers.

Ali said: “Electric taxis now charge seamlessly, as the government added new charging points to ease the taxi charging woes, eliminating past challenges.”

Mohammed Dahaya, a Director at Borno Express Corporation, noted with satisfaction that the Governor Zulum administration had spread its tentacles to reach out to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said apart from the subsidised buses and taxis operating in the town, the present administration had also sustained its policy of free rides to farmers in Maiduguri whose farmlands were located outskirts of Maiduguri.

“Free shuttle service is also being provided for farmers, dedicated buses transport them to and from farmlands, morning and evening, at no cost.