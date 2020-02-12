The usual "Sai Baba" cheer President Muhammadu Buhari gets whenever he visits Maiduguri seems to have changed.

This was evident during the President's visit to Maiduguri on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

President Buhari was in Maiduguri to condole with the state over the killing of about 30 travellers at Auno, a community just few kilometers from the State capital.

As his convoy passed by, some residents were seen expressing their displeasure over the insecurity situation in the state.

“Bama so!” “Bamayi!”, which translates to “We don’t want; we’re not interested," the residents screamed angrily.

Borno state is President Buhari's stronghold.

Buhari had been in Ethiopia since Friday, February 7, 2020, for the African Union Summit.