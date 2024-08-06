ADVERTISEMENT
Borno Police detain 9 protesters for displaying Russian flags in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police added that they will continue to monitor and patrol the area to ensure public safety.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Yusuf Lawal, made this known on Tuesday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. He said that the suspects were arrested in the Zannari Tamsu area of Gwange Ward, Maiduguri on August 5, 2024.

Lawal said that the arrested persons were identified as Khalafi Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abubakar, Mohamed Ibrahim, and Abba Hassan, all residents of the Zannari Tamsu area.

“Additionally, five more protesters were apprehended in the Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri, carrying Russian flags.

“The suspects, Bashir Ahmad, Musa Lawan, Abba Mallam, Habibu Auwal, and Inusa Abdullahi, were transferred to the Crack Squad for discreet investigation, and diligent prosecution,” he said.

The commissioner said that the situation of the protest had remained calm adding that the police would continue to monitor and patrol the area to ensure public safety.

