Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Malam Bala Isa, the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, who disclosed this on Friday in Maiduguri, said that some of the students are studying dentistry, medicine and radiology.

Others were admitted to study nursing, optometry, audiology, environmental health, IT and health informatics, physiotherapy, epidemiology and statistics, nutrition and dietetics, he said.

He quoted Governor Babagana Zullum as advising the students to work hard to justify the effort of the government.

Isa assured the students that the support would be sustained throughout their studies, and lauded the Zulum administration’s commitment to educational growth.

“Such support is in line with the state’s desire to help students from poor families to attain their full potential in life,” he said.

