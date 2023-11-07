ADVERTISEMENT
Borno Govt approves ₦500m as registration fees for 19 medical students, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum administration is committed to sponsoring the students throughout the duration of their studies.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Malam Bala Isa, made this known on Tuesday while announcing the development in Maiduguri.

Isa said that the 19 indigent medical students are studying at Suez University of Egypt, while the 93 nursing students are in University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) Nursing School. The executive secretary said that the gesture was part of Gov. Babagana Zulum administration’s commitment to the state’s 25-year development plan and the 10-year strategic transformation initiative.

He said the Zulum administration is committed to sponsoring the students throughout the duration of their studies. The scholarship board boss said the governor had urged the students to be hardworking and to face their studies seriously to justify the government’s effort toward sponsoring their education.

He said the scholarship board is happy over the governor’s empathy and concern to students at a time when majority of them and their parents are facing several challenges.

Reacting, a nursing student from UMTH, Abdulazeez Mohammed, thanked the state government for the intervention, which he said had made things easy for the students and their parents. He said; “we are grateful for this intervention, as many of us from poor parents were in dilemma before this major relief came".

News Agency Of Nigeria

