19 male fighters, 19 women, and 49 children from Njimia village and environs surrendered to the troops at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Banki Junction/BOCOBS in Bama on Monday, August 2.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the surrender was due to recent heavy artillery and air bombardments by troops of Operation Hadin Kai around the fringes of Sambisa forest.

"The terrorists lamented that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable, hence their surrendering," he said.

The terrorists surrendered numerous items including eight AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifles, one dane gun, one Makarov pistol, two hand grenades, two primed suicide vests, 10 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), the sum of N55,000, and others.

The terrorists and their families are undergoing comprehensive security profiling and preliminary investigations, while the children have been administered with oral polio vaccines.

81 people, including terrorists and their families, also surrendered to troops in Bama during clearance operations last week.

Boko Haram has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a recent report that the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.