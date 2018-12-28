Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly taken over the town of Baga in Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

The Army had previously announced on Wednesday, December 26, that terrorists carried out an attack on troops of the 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga.

In an update provided on Thursday, December 27, it was disclosed that a naval personnel was killed in action as troops fought alongside the Nigerian Navy to repel the attack throughout Wednesday night.

However, certain media reports have claimed that the terrorists have taken over the town after overpowering the military in battle.

According to a report by TheCable, the terrorists have hoisted their flags over the town while assuring residents of their safety.

"After displacing soldiers and rendering residents homeless, they hoisted their flag there. No one can deny this," the resident who pleaded anonymity told TheCable.

Premium Times also reported that Boko Haram gained control of the town on Thursday night after several clashes with the military.

"The Boko Haram are in full control of Baga and environs. Reinforcement suffered casualties and had to return. All the reinforcement from Baga have been met with ambushes at Cross Kauwa, 30kms to Baga.

"So far, the Brigade Commander, 3 officers and 21 soldiers have arrived Monguno as at 4 p.m.

"More escaping soldiers are still being expected and some others who survived with serious injuries were reported to have been moved to Maiduguri by civilians," a military source told Premium Times.

The source also reported that terrorists captured several military equipment, including the strategic and highly valued multi barrel rocket launcher (MBRL).

AFP similarly reported that the terrorists carted away gun trucks, ammunition and multiple rocket launchers after an attack on a naval base in Mile 3, five kilometres from Baga.

"The troops were overpowered and forced to withdraw," a military source told AFP.

The source also revealed that troops from the naval base and the 7 Brigade withdrew to another naval base at Fish Dam on the shores of Lake Chad and resisted several attempts by Boko Haram fighters to overrun it.

The terrorists eventually retreated without pursuit by troops reportedly to avoid running into an ambush.

The Army has announced a press conference scheduled for later on Friday, December 28 to address the conflicting reports coming out of Baga.