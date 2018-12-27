Troops of the Nigerian Army were forced to repel yet another attack from terrorist group, Boko Haram, when terrorists attacked the 7 Brigade in Baga, Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

According to a brief statement posted on the official social media accounts of the Army, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate their position on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

"Gallant Troops of 7 Brigade Baga are currently engaging and neutralizing BHTs who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga. Details later," the statement read.

While no update has been provided to the public, the Baga attack is the third by Boko Haram in only three days.

One soldier was injured when terrorists attacked a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu local government area of Yobe State on Monday, December 24.

"The terrorists who attacked the location at about 6:30 pm met with prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists," an official statement revealed.

Terrorists also ambushed troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu-Maiduguri road, killing 13 soldiers and a police officer.

Army insists Boko Haram is defeated

In a Christmas and New Year goodwill message directed at officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, assured troops in the counter-insurgency operations in the northeast region that Boko Haram has been defeated and is only using propaganda to paint a picture of strength and invincibility with the aim of demoralising troops.

He said, "It is evident that you have defeated the Boko Haram terrorists. Thus, they have now resorted to employing propaganda in order to demoralise you by spreading false messages of strength and invincibility.

"It is pertinent for troops to understand that Boko Haram terrorists are nothing but a band of criminals. Therefore, you must all brace up to clear and flush out their remnants.

"We have superior training, fire power and experience. We have a history of successes on the battlefield both at home and abroad. This must be reflected in all our operations."

Buratai's defiant message comes in the wake of several attacks carried out by Boko Haram terrorists on military bases in 2018.

The most devastating of the attacks recently took place on November 18 when terrorists overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno State.

Even though many reports indicated that over 100 soldiers were killed in the Metele attack, with many others missing, the Army disclosed in a statement that 23 soldiers were killed with 31 others injured. 19 of them were recently buried in a military ceremony.

Around the time of the Metele attack, terrorists also staged a series of attacks on Nigerian Army troops between November 2 and November 17 with 16 soldiers killed and 12 injured.

The attacks took place in Kukawa, Ngoshe, Kareto and Gajiram, all in Borno, but were 'successfully repelled' by troops who killed 'several members' of the terrorist group.

Many of the attacks were credited to Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which has renewed assaults on military bases in 2018.

Even though President Muhammadu Buhari and the military have claimed in the past that the group has been technically defeated, the president charged troops again after the Metele attack to remain committed to defeating Boko Haram.

"I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by whatever speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth," he said.

Since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.