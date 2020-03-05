Following the deadly attack of Boko Haram members in Dapchi, a town in Yobe, six bodies of slain policemen have been evacuated.

The bodies of the policemen, according to Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), were retrieved in the aftermath of the incident.

Boko Haram attacks Dapchi in Yobe. (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Time]

“We have evacuated eight dead bodies. Six of them could be easily identified as police personnel because they are wearing police uniform. Most of them are MOPOL. The other two bodies I can’t say their identity because either, the soldiers nor vigilante or police could identify them as their members," Premium Times quoted Goje as saying.

The SEMA boss said he has given instructions for the bodies to be properly kept for proper identification from their families so they could be given a befitting burial.

“We have to evaucate the bodies from the scene because we cannot allow the dead bodies to rot away because these people that are killed have families,” he said.

“We have therefore given instruction at the mortuary that their corpse should be properly taken care of for identification. They deserve befitting burials from their families.”

The Boko Haram fighters invaded Dapchi, the town where Leah Sharibu and 112 other young students were abducted in February 2018, through a neighbouring village, Jumbam.

The insurgents, who came to the town in large numbers, set some residential houses and government structures on fire.