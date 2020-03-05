A group of suspected Boko Haram members, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, unleashed mayhem on Dapchi, a town in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe.

Premium Times reports that dozens of houses were set ablaze during the attack.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the town where Leah Sharibu and 112 other young students were abducted in February 2018, through a neighbouring village, Jumbam.

The insurgents, who came to the town in large numbers, set some residential houses and government structures on fire.

A government official who confirmed the incident to Premium Times on a condition of anonymity, said, "They (the insurgents) invaded Dapchi through Jimbam village before wrecking havoc on the town.”

The official said casualties cannot be ascertained at the time of filing this report.