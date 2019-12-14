The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has executed all the male humanitarian workers of Action Against Hunger abducted in July 2019.

The terrorist group said the execution of the aid workers was as a result of Federal Government’s insincerity and lack of respect for timeline.

Ahmad Salkida, a Conflict and Terrorism reporter who has exclusive access to the terrorists, said the only woman among the aid workers, Grace Taku, was condemned to slavery.

Salkida said, “ISWAP executes four more, releases video. All four are male humanitarian workers of Action Against Hunger abducted since July, 2019. The only female amongst them, Grace Taku, according to ISWAP, is condemned to life of slavery.”

Grace and five other aid workers were abducted near the town of Damasak in Borno State.

In September, the terrorist group killed one of the aid workers.

ISWAP said the unnamed aid worker was executed because the government deceived them following months of negotiations.