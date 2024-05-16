ADVERTISEMENT
Boko haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group included seven men, nine women and 31 children.

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Military Public Information Officer, N'djamena, Chad, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the group included seven men, nine women and 31 children.

He said that the terrorists’ families returned to Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno Nigeria, after spending several years with the terrorists. He disclosed that during the initial investigation conducted, it was discovered that those who surrendered managed to escape from Sharama, located in the Lake Chad Islands.

According to him, among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction.

"He operated under Commander Alai Gana and has surrendered alongside his wife," he said.

Abdullahi said that other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape. According to him, the items found in their possession include clothes, blankets, mats, pots, plates, and various other personal belongings.

He said that the surrendered individuals were currently in custody, and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations. Abdullahi said that the MNJTF remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the Lake Chad basin region.

"This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

"The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace”, he stated.

