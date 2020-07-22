The sect publicised the execution of the aid workers via a video it released on social media on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

According to the terrorists, the five victims were aid workers working for non-governmental organisations.

The video showed five hooded gunmen standing behind the abductees who were kneeling before them blindfolded.

In the 35 seconds video, an unidentified voice speaking in Hausa said, “this is a message to the infidels who are using you to cheat and turn our people into unbelievers. You should know that your employers are just using you to achieve their aims, but they don’t care about you. That’s why whenever we abduct you, they don’t care about you.

“Our advice for you is that you should repent and turn to God, or else we shall continue to waylay and abduct you all in all the routes that you traverse.

“And if you don’t heed to our warning, what is about to happen to these five aid workers would also be fate that will befall you too.”

At the end of the speech, one of the gunmen ordered that the aid workers be killed.