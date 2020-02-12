The insurgents carried out the attack at Auno village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet landed at about 1:10 PM, at the Nigerian Air Force Base, 105 Composite Command, Maiduguri.

Buhari was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum and other government officials.

The president was accompanied by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Mrs Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as other officials.

Buhari is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi to commiserate with him over the attack.

It will be recalled that the insurgents had on Feb. 9, attacked Auno killing dozens of stranded passengers, destroyed vehicles, houses and properties worth millions of Naira.

Buhari was at the African Union meeting in Addis Ababa when the attack happened.