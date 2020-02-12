Barely three days after Boko Haram insurgents killed 30 people at Auno, a town in Maiduguri, the terrorists have again attacked the Jiddari Polo area of the state on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The insurgents attacked the area hours after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Buhari did not get the usual "Sai Baba" cheer from Borno residents during his condolence visit to the state.

As his convoy passed by, some residents were seen expressing their displeasure over the insecurity situation in the state as they were seen shouting Bama so!” “Bamayi!”, which translates to “We don’t want; we’re not interested,"