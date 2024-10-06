ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umar who outlined the service’s rigorous admission process for inmates, added that adherence to human rights principles through the approach was also paramount.

Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]
Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]

Abubakar Umar, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Umar also highlighted the service’s commitment to rehabilitation and safety through its comprehensive inmate admission process.

NAN recalls that Bobrisky was convicted for mutilating the naira in April and was sentenced to six months in jail.

NAN also reports that Vincent Otse, a social media influencer and human rights activist known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) published an audio recording which captured Bobrisky allegedly saying that he spent his jail term in a private apartment.

The audio also captured Bobrisky allegedly saying that he paid ₦15 million to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials to drop charges of money laundering against him.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, On Monday, Sept. 30, inaugurated an independent investigative panel to prove allegations of corruption and gross violations of standard operating procedures within the NCoS.

The Minister Of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who inaugurated the committee said that the committee must also look at the recent allegations that some correctional service personnel had provided alternative accommodation for Bobrisky.

Umar, however, explained that inmates undergo comprehensive assessments to determine security risks, needs, and responsivity issues when brought to custodial centres.

According to him, the admission board evaluates each inmate to ensure safe housing and effective rehabilitation.

“Well, upon conviction of every offender from the court, either awaiting trial or convicted, once they are brought to our facility, there is a process they go through before and during admission.

“Let me say during admission, there is what we call an admission board, which comprises the officer in charge, the second in command, the medical officer in charge of the custodial centre, the recording officer and other relevant officers.

“They will go through the information contained therein in the warrants, also, before he will be allocated a cell, there is what we call, determination of security.

“Determination of security refers to one’s risk assessment. The person risks self-harm and the safety of other inmates and officers. We also have what we call needs assessment, which is focused on criminogenic need areas.

“These are behaviours that may cause, criminal behavioural and other criminological needs. These are the things that we look into before an inmate is allocated a cell.

“Furthermore, we also look at what we refer to as responsivity issues. There are things that can affect his participation in intervention or make it difficult for him to adjust to custodial life.

“So, having worked all this in, then it will be determined which cell such inmates will be allocated to,” he maintained.

According to Umar, during Bobrisky’s court appearance and subsequent admission to our facility, he was asked to declare his gender and he identified himself as male, but do not forget that, some other features are on him.

“So because of that determination, I mean, what I refer to as classification and also the determination of security of the custodial centre, he was given an appropriate cell where he was kept.

“This is to also ensure that, he is not under threat within our custodial centres and he is kept safe also.

“Well, one thing I want to say here is that the Minister of the Interior has set up a committee to investigate the said alleged Bobrisky staying outside our custodial centre.

“So until the determination of such or the outcome of such investigations, I think we should let it rest.

“I am only telling you that once an inmate or people are convicted, or are brought to our custodial centres, we have a standard of treatment for them during admission.

“They will be put through checks and these checks guide us on the determination of security of such person both to the person and to the custodial centre.

“But as to whether he was kept in our custodial facilities or he was kept outside the facility, until the determination of the outcome of the investigation on the allegations, I won’t be able to speak further on that,” he maintained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

