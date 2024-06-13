Leave Bobrisky, Cubana Chief Priest alone, face corrupt politicians - Obi to EFCC

Obi said cross-dressing and spraying of the naira should be the least of EFCC's priorities considering the level of alleged corruption being perpetuated by political officeholders.

The former Anambra State governor stated this on Wednesday, June 12, during an appearance on an Arise TV program.

He pointed out that detaining individuals like the well-known cross-dresser Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky), socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) and others for such offenses are “minor issues”.

Recall that the EFCC had secured a six-month conviction for Bobrisky due to his mutilation of the country's currency, the naira, during a public event.

Similarly, the Federal High Court in Lagos State has postponed the case hearing involving Cubana Chief Priest to June 25, who faces similar charges to those for which Bobrisky was convicted.

The court has granted expensive barman bail set at N10 million, requiring two sureties of the same amount, following his not-guilty plea to the charges of mutilating and abusing the naira.

In his reaction, Obi said, “If it is not budget padding today, it would be undisclosed subsidy payment, inflated contracts, and all sorts of things.

“These are issues I want our agencies like EFCC to start dealing with but not arresting Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest. These are minor issues.

“Our agencies should face budget padding squarely, not arresting Bobrisky because he dressed like a woman and spent N500 notes.”

In his Democracy Day statement, Obi also urged citizens and leaders to uphold democratic institutions by adhering to laws and being accountable.

He stressed that democracy involves more than just elections but also fulfilling governance duties outlined in the constitution.

“As our dear nation marks Democracy Day today, commemorating 25 years of striving to be a democratic country, the fundamental question for all of us remains: Are we truly democratic?