Is Nigeria's democracy delivering? Opposition questions govt's performance

The ACC also criticised the country's situation, describing it as being on a dangerous path marked by terrorism, economic stagnation, ethnic conflicts, corruption, and ineffective leadership.

In a statement issued for Democracy Day, the ACC noted the widespread hunger and "confusion in governance," highlighting that the nation is experiencing "a challenging period."

While congratulating Nigerians on this year's Democracy Day and 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, ACC National Secretary Lawal Mohammed emphasised that June 12 reflects Nigerians' faith in democracy and their determination to enhance and solidify it.

"It is also an eloquent testimony of credible elections and citizens' resolve to resist anti-democratic forces.

"The democratic flames which June 12 lighted must glow and shine brighter in the nation's democratic space.

"ACC salutes Nigerians for their resilience in sustaining democratic ideals, ethics and ethos despite numerous challenges facing the nation due to inept leadership.

Our confidence in constitutional rule is unshaken. We must make our democracy work for the good of the masses," the statement added.

The statement conveyed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will soon register their political movement as a conservative political party.

This party aims to offer Godly leadership, generate wealth, revive the economy, ensure political stability, and promote unity and development to restore the nation’s glory, security, and prosperity.