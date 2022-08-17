Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers

What happened: This followed the decision of the electricity workers to embark on industrial action on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, leading to a nationwide blackout.

The workers withdrew their services from the Kaduna Regional Headquarters of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in line with the directive issued by the union’s national leadership.

Ngige intervenes: In a bid to resolve the impasse, Ngige on Wednesday afternoon invited the union to a meeting aimed at addressing their grievances, The Punch reports.

“The Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, has invited the electricity workers, who have shut down their services nationwide, for an urgent meeting in Abuja. The meeting will hold at 4 pm today,” a source told the paper.

Power Minister reacts: Recall that the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, had earlier claimed that the striking workers do not have any grouse with his ministry but with the Head of Service.

The Minister, however, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has “all the ingredients” to resolve the matter and restore electricity supply soon.

