Bishop urges Okun people to unite, shun idolatry

He also charged the people to do away with idol worship if they desire God’s intervention and help in developing the okunland in Kogi State. Quoting from Psalm 133, the clergyman attributed the development and progress made in other communities to the deep thinking of elders and stakeholders in such communities.

“This is why I am calling on all the sons and daughters of Okunland to be united, sit on a round table and brainstorm on the way forward for the land and Kogi as a state.

“The Bible supports the unity of a group of people, therefore Okun people should work together and do away with divisive and clannish tendencies that could impede development.

“Again, Idol worshipping for over the years have deprived the land of the needed progress and development, which calls for a rethink and turning toward the living God for help, ” he said.

The Bishop, who dwelt on teaching the theme of the synod “the power and benefits of the Eucharist to the believer”, urged the communicants to go out and win souls for Christ, saying ” we are saved to save others “. He stressed the need for communicants to bring others to the kingdom of God.

The cleric also used the occasion to thank Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and congratulate Okun people for the establishment of Kogi State University Kabba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day synod gave the churches in the diocese , the laity and the clergy, the opportunity to make far reaching decisions on the way forward for the progress of the diocese.