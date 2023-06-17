ADVERTISEMENT
Bill Gates to meet Tinubu Monday; here's why he's visiting Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

Gates, alongside Dangote, is scheduled to meet President Tinubu at the State House on Monday.

Co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.
After a closed-door meeting with the President on Friday, June 16, 2023, the Chairman of Dangote Group told State House correspondents that he visited the Villa to inform Tinubu about his and Gates' planned meeting with him on Monday.

"I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together,” Dangote said.

While the Nigerian businessman didn't give much away regarding the purpose of the visit, the latest information has revealed why the Microsoft Co-founder is making a journey down to Africa's most populated country.

According to a statement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the American billionaire will be in Nigeria and Niger next week, following a visit to China, to discuss global health and development with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators.

The statement noted that Gates's planned visit is part of his foundation's commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“They will also meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions,” the statement partly read.

It added that Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

The moderated event, themed, ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation,’ will be co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and live-streamed across Africa.

The event, to be held in Lagos, is scheduled to start at 10 am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

