Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Notably, the pursuit of justice and accountability has led to the prosecution of prominent figures who held key positions during the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. AbdulRasheed Bawa, Former EFCC Chairman:

In February 2021, Bawa was appointed as the EFCC chairman by President Buhari, following the removal of his predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, amidst corruption allegations. President Buhari cited Bawa's extensive experience in investigating and prosecuting various economic crimes.

However, Bawa's tenure faced fierce opposition from non-governmental organisations, who called for his removal. Additionally, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello accused the EFCC, under Bawa's leadership, of being influenced by political opponents. A civil society organisation, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, raised allegations of abuse of office and corruption against Bawa.

In May, former Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle accused Bawa of demanding a two-million-dollar bribe. On June 14, President Tinubu approved Bawa's indefinite suspension, citing the need for a thorough investigation into his conduct while in office. Bawa has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) pending further investigation.

2. Godwin Emefiele, Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria:

Emefiele was initially appointed by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, and further retained by the Buhari administration.

Emefiele's tenure was marked by controversy, notably due to the naira redesign policy. This policy stirred widespread opposition and led to Emefiele's declining popularity. During the election campaign, Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, alleged that the naira redesign policy was designed to hinder his chances of winning the election.

On June 9, President Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office after a meeting. The following day, Emefiele was taken into custody by the State Security Service (SSS). Initially facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, the federal government later withdrew these charges and instead filed 20 new charges, including allegations of a ₦6.9 billion fraud.