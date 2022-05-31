RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Biafra Day: Gunmen invade Anambra schools, chase pupils

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The gunmen were said to also invade markets and public places to chase people away...

Biafra Day: Gunmen invade Anambra schools
Biafra Day: Gunmen invade Anambra schools

There was pandemonium as gunmen invaded schools in Onitsha and some parts of the Idemili area of Anambra State, chasing students out of the classrooms.

Recommended articles

The gunmen were said to also invade markets and public places to chase people away.

It was gathered that the gunmen claimed that people should go home saying today is “Biafra Day”.

Every May 30 is set aside yearly to celebrate Biafra Day but this year’s edition coincided with the Monday sit-at-home which was observed yesterday, May 30, 2022

Already, there were fears among the people earlier in the day about whether to go out or not and some of the people who stepped out have started returning to their various houses.

It was also gathered that there are heavy shootings between security agencies and the gunmen in the Idemili area.

The police spokesman in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, did not take his calls for confirmation as students and some traders have returned home.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja-Lokoja Highway reopens, 16 hours after blockade

Abuja-Lokoja Highway reopens, 16 hours after blockade

Biafra Day: Gunmen invade Anambra schools, chase pupils

Biafra Day: Gunmen invade Anambra schools, chase pupils

2023: Yabagi Sani emerges as ADP presidential candidate

2023: Yabagi Sani emerges as ADP presidential candidate

Kaduna Train Attack: Abducted passengers plead for rescue in new video

Kaduna Train Attack: Abducted passengers plead for rescue in new video

Kaduna vigilance group seizes 15 bags of suspected cannabis in Ikara LGA

Kaduna vigilance group seizes 15 bags of suspected cannabis in Ikara LGA

APC Convention: Buhari meets party’s governors, others

APC Convention: Buhari meets party’s governors, others

Monkeypox: Consulate debunks US-controlled laboratories in Nigeria

Monkeypox: Consulate debunks US-controlled laboratories in Nigeria

Buhari embarks on State Visit to Spain Tuesday – Presidency

Buhari embarks on State Visit to Spain Tuesday – Presidency

2023: I’ve not joined NNPP – Sen. Akwashiki

2023: I’ve not joined NNPP – Sen. Akwashiki

Trending

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen