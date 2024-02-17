Bi-Courtney warns passengers against vandalising airport property, threatens litigation

Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Bi-Courtney’s Head of Corporate Communications, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the company would not tolerate the destruction of airport property.

Yinka-Olawuyi said the terminal operator had zero tolerance for passenger misconduct or vandalism of airport property.

She said that such actions pose a threat to the safety and well-being of other passengers, airport staff and property.

“MMA2 condemns such behaviour in the strongest terms possible.

”Vandalising airport property, including cameras and other amenities, is unacceptable. Any individual found engaging in such acts will face strict legal consequences, fully, including prosecution.

“While we understand that flight disruptions can be frustrating, we urge passengers to make their complaints courteously and seek redress through appropriate channels.

“Our staff are here to address any concerns or grievances professionally and respectfully,” she said, warning that violence of any form was prohibited within the terminal premises.

“MMA2 maintains a safe and secure environment for all passengers and staff, and any individual found engaging in violent behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

"MMA2 remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, security, and customer service for all passengers and stakeholders.