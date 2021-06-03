RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue govt set to recruit 2,000 workers for tertiary institutions

The Benue State Government has approved the recruitment of 2,000 teaching and non-teaching members of staff for five state-owned tertiary institutions.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings ece-auto-gen

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, said this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi.

Addingi said a committee, headed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, was set-up to handle the process.

Addingi said the institutions included Colleges of Education, Katsina-Ala and Oju and Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

Others were Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, Makurdi and Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev.

The commissioner also said that government had given approval for the procurement of fertilizer for the 2021 cropping season.

