Benue Govt inaugurates panel to audit state university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor tasked the panel to evaluate the relationship between the management and stakeholders of the institution, assess the conditions of physical infrastructure and instructional materials and scrutinize students enrollment within the period.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Alia, who was represented by the deputy governor, Chief Sam Ode, also urged the members of the panel to investigate the application of funds allocated for specific projects and to also assess staff development problems.

The governor further urged the panel to approach the assignment with utmost diligence, thoroughness and to be impartial and called on the management of the University to give their full cooperation and support to the panel.

In his response, the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Gabriel Moti promised transparency and fairness in its assignment. Mori urged stakeholders to cooperate with the panel.

NAN reports that other members of the panel are; Prof. Kwaghkondo Agber, Mr Peter Igyeigye, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Mr Sam Yuhwa, Prof. Okpe Okpe and Mr Simon Orkuma (Secretary).

