Group accuses Benue gov of ethnocentrism, marginalisation of Idoma people

The IPDC also stated that they have brought the governor's actions to the attention of the international community, accusing him of ethnic persecution, which they consider a crime against humanity.

In a statement signed by the group's President, Dr Alechenu Amali, and released to journalists in Abuja, the group expressed their frustration and indicated that they have lost hope unless there is intervention from God or the international community.

The group highlighted that since Senator George Akume's tenure as governor ended, positions traditionally reserved for the Idoma have been allocated to the Tiv ethnic group instead.

Despite the significant support from the Idoma people of Benue South in the elections, the group criticised Governor Alia for subjecting the minority ethnic groups to unprecedented poor treatment.

"Unfortunately, Fr. Alia was voted massively by the Idoma people, thinking that as a clergyman, he would be fair to the minority, but he has even become worse.

"The Idoma people have now given up and can only go back to God or cry to the International Community", he said.

According to the group, Governor Alia has marginalised the Idoma people in terms of appointments and projects.

He stated that all major appointments and projects have gone to the Tiv ethnic group, including rural roads awarded only in Tiv land.

