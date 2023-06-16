Bello condoles Kwara govt, families of boat mishap victims

In a condolence message he signed and issued in Lokoja on Friday, Bello described the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

Bello said, “On behalf of the government and people of Kogi, I sympathise with the government and people of Kwara as well as the immediate families of the victims of the tragic boat accident that occurred at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

“That incident, involving over 100 citizens, is, to say the least, tragic and unfortunate. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected families, the community and the entire state.

“I commend the prompt response and rescue efforts of the Kwara government, which has helped to minimise the casualties,” he said.

Bello assured Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara, of his unwavering support to the government during the challenging period.