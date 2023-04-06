The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Be conscious of end time signs - Chief Imam urges Muslims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Cleric also listed some major signs of end time to include the appearance of dark, satanic evils such as the Antichrist (Al-Masih ad-Dajjal) among others.

NJI Chief Imam urges Muslims to be conscious of end time signs.
NJI Chief Imam urges Muslims to be conscious of end time signs.

Sardauna gave the advice at the 16th Annual Ramadan Lecture/Iftar, organised by the FCT Chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA), held in Abuja.

Sardauna, who spoke on the topic ‘Signs Of The End Time’, said Muslims must be cautious of the major and minor signs of end time and seek Allah’s favour and guidance at all times.

“Parents have great roles to play in making sure that their children understand the religion of Islam. When a child understands his religion, he will not go against the dictates of Almighty Allah.

“Look at what is happening around the world today. We are now seeing minor signs of end time around us everyday. The minor signs among others is that religious knowledge will disappear.

“And illiteracy will be the order of the day, adultery, fornication, drunkenness will be rampant, knowledgeable religious leaders will be leaving the world in droves, women and girls will be exposing their nudity, there will be high birth-rate of female children when 50 girls will suffice for one man.”

He also listed some major signs of end time to include the appearance of dark, satanic evils such as the Antichrist (Al-Masih ad-Dajjal), Gog and Magog who would terrorize their world and its inhabitants.

“To avoid the threat of these fearful creatures, all Muslims need to be reciting the first 10 verses of Suratul Kahf (Chapter 18 of the Holy Qur’an), recite the last 10 verses or the whole chapter.”

Earlier, the Chairman, UNIFEMGA, FCT Chapter, Alhaji Ismail Okunlola, said the lecture was a flagship programme of the association which holds during Ramadan.

He said UNIFEMGA, since inception in 2009, had offered scholarship to more than 800 indigent students and empowered members as well through its various programmes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

