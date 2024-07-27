Be cautious in your response to planned nationwide protest, Ijaw Congress tells FG

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President, INC, gave the advice in Abuja on Saturday at a news conference tagged “State of the Nation: What the Federal Government Should Do”.

Okaba said that the Federal Government should guide against inflammatory rhetoric and heavy-handed tactics, which could exacerbate tensions and plunge the nation into chaos.

“As our nation teeters on the brink of a proposed protest amidst unprecedented national hardship, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) urges the Federal Government and security agencies to exercise extreme caution in their responses to the agitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We advise against inflammatory rhetoric and heavy-handed tactics, which could exacerbate tensions and plunge our nation into chaos.

“We equally advise all Nigerians; a peace protest is not criminal in as much as we all play according to the rules and regulations guiding such civil demonstrations,” he said.

Okaba said that the current state of the Nigerian nation was one of great concern, as it was bedevilled with various challenges threatening the peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

“From political instability to economic hardship, security threats, social inequality, environmental degradation, infrastructure deficits, corruption, and governance issues, Nigeria is facing a myriad of complex problems.

“These problems require immediate attention, pragmatic policies and actions by all in and out of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This proposed protest and its consequences are avoidable if only the government takes urgent steps to faithfully address the root causes of the multifarious challenges we face as a nation.

“The root causes are principally that of energy scarcity and expensiveness and the astronomical hike in the cost of basic amenities like foods, housing, transportation, security, health care services and water,’’ he said.

He urged the government to embark on constructive engagement with stakeholders with a view to providing immediate, medium-term and long-term remedies to the challenges.

“The application of brute force or any oppressive measures will only aggravate the present level of oppression and repression,” Okaba said.

The INC President therefore appealed to the Federal Government to take immediate steps to address the root causes of these challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that such steps should include economic reforms to stimulate growth and reduce poverty, insecurity and violence in the nation.

He also advocated transparency and accountability in governance, social justice and equality for all Nigerians.

“The Federal Government should also ensure security and justice for all, engage in a heart-to-heart conversation with Nigerians, reduce the cost of governance, promote fiscal federalism, diversify the economy, address environmental degradation, and tackle corruption among others.

“However, we urge all Nigerians especially the Ijaws and Niger Delta region where the brunt of national hardship is felt to remain peaceful and law-abiding even in the midst of the planned protest if it must hold.