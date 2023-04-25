Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen
Bayelsa Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, has been abducted alongside her driver and maid by gunmen who demanded a ransom of ₦500 million naira for their release.
The incident occurred on Sunday at the Ogbakiri Junction on the East-West Road while Izonfuo, her driver, and maid were returning to Port Harcourt after a trip to Brass in Bayelsa.
According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers police spokesperson, police tactical teams have been deployed to ensure the rescue of the commissioner and her aides.
Izonfuo, who was formerly Head of Civil Service in Bayelsa, had been at the centre of pre-census activities in Bayelsa in the last two weeks.
The abductors have demanded a whopping sum of ₦500 million naira ransom for the release of the victims.
The situation is currently under investigation as the authorities work to ensure the safe and prompt release of the abducted victims. Stay tuned for more updates.
