ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy governor lamented that the institutions had allowed the high standards they were known for in the past to go down the drain.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (BBC)
Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (BBC)

Recommended articles

Ewhrudjakpo made the call when the Governing Council of the Bayelsa College of Health Technology, Otuogidi, visited him on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The deputy governor lamented that the institutions had allowed the high standards they were known for in the past to go down the drain. He called on the management of the college to restore and maintain enviable standards to avoid churning out products that would dent their image.

His words: “The College of Health is designed to train qualified manpower, with skills suitable to our environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Standards were quite high, but it is no longer so. The problem with our institutions, today, is that we are now interested in quantity and not quality. But you must not forget that the graduates you produce, deal with life.

“So, there is so much work to be done. We must rejig and reinvent the lost standards in our tertiary institutions.

“If our school products have bad character, then it is a reflection of the school system that they had passed through.

“Concerning your demands, I will draw the attention of the Governor when he is back in the state.

“But I can assure you that government will take immediate action to address the encroachment issue you also raised as part of your demands,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewhrudjakpo called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complement the state government’s efforts by completing its abandoned projects in the institution.

Earlier, Victoria Denenu, Chairman of the Governing Council of the college, said that the college needed more hostels, classroom blocks, staff quarters as well as an auditorium and perimeter fencing.

Denenu informed the government that five of the College programmes were due for re-accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) this year, and appealed to the state government for funding support.

She urged Governor Douye Diri to give his assent for a substantive Provost for the College, adding that three nominations had already been sent to him for approval.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Former presidents and governors pass vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu. [NAN]

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu