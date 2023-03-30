Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-arraignment, slated for Thursday, could not hold due to the absence of Police prosecutor, Mr Monday Benabo.

Owei-Ilagha was on Jan.16, 2023, arraigned by Police in Bayelsa which filed three-count charge, marked charge No FHC/YNG/88C/2022 before Justice Emmanuel Gakko.

NAN learnt that the re-arraignment follows a transfer of the former trial judge, Bakko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefson is a member of the Police Community Relations Committee in Bayelsa.

Owei-Ilagha’s counsel, Mr Godfrey Otiotio, said that the prosecuting counsel had informed him in a telephone conversation that he was outside the court’s jurisdiction and unable to attend court.

Otiotio therefore prayed the court to grant an adjournment on the case.

Responding to the oral application for adjournment, the new trial judge, Justice Isa Dashen, fixed May 3 for arraignment and noted that the bail earlier granted to the defendant by the former trial judge subsists.