Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

Mohammed made the promise on Monday in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day.

According to him, all ongoing projects will be completed and new ones will also be embarked upon.

He said that infrastructural development in the areas of road construction, rehabilitation and construction of educational and health facilities, water supply, agricultural inputs and machinery would continue to receive the desired attention.

“The new mandate given to me by the good people of Bauchi State to preside over the governance of the state for another four years is a challenge to me to prove that my performance during the last four years was not a fluke.

“We would during the next four years by the grace of God prove that we have a plan to continue to work for the betterment of the socio-economic condition of the people of Bauchi State.

`Indeed, our intention is to positively make a difference in the lives and livelihood of our compatriots, and at the end of it all to leave the state a much better place than we found it,” he said.

The governor said that priority would also be given to human capital development through economic empowerment of the teeming youth, adding that he would continue to collaborate with and support security agencies to rid the state of crime and criminal elements.

While proclaiming that democracy was the best form of government, Mohammed explained that the fact that the country was celebrating its 24th Democracy Day was a testimony that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.

“There is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed.

“It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during periodic elections,” Mohammed said.