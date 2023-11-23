ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi govt to construct 200 kilometres of roads with ₦100bn - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project also comprise of 2 flyovers at the busiest areas of Wunti and Central Market to beautify and decongest the centre nerves of the city.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Garba, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, said that Gov Bala Mohammed had given approval for the commencement of the projects.

According to him, the construction of the 16 strategic roads spread across the state would gladden the hearts of the people. He said that the project also comprised two flyovers at the busiest areas of Wunti and Central Market to beautify and decongest the centre nerves of the city.

Highlighting the projects with cost estimates, the state Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Ibrahim Galadima, said it included the construction of the 29-kilometre Boi, Gambar, Sara and Lere roads costing about ₦11.3 billion.

Galadima said that a total of ₦20 billion was earmarked for the construction of the two flyovers, adding that the rehabilitation of 29-kilometre Dindima, Yashi, Maina Maji roads would cost a total of ₦9.9 billion.

According to him, the dualisation of 11-kilometre Kano road, from Government Secondary School (GSS), Ningi, to Gudduba, would cost ₦10.3 billion, while the dualisation from Emir’s palace, Azare, to Satreco roundabout roads would cost ₦4.4 billion.

“We also have constructions of 42-kilometre Geljaule-Leme road at the cost of N14.2 billion, and the dualisation of seven kilometres of road from A.D. Rufai College to Government Secondary School, Misau, will cost of ₦4.5 billion.

“We have the construction of 2.6-kilometre Gwallameji, Doka, Rafin Zurfi-Dass roads at the cost of ₦2 billion, construction of 4.5-Kilometre Sabo Kaura, Birshi Gandu, Bauchi Radio Corporation roads at a cost of ₦2.6 billion.

“There is going to be the construction of 4-kilometre Zango, Gwalaga Mayaka roads at a cost of ₦4.5 billion, while the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Bauchi metropolis would gulp ₦606 million."

According to the Commissioner, “We also have to construct the Bayara-Garagajiba road at the rate of ₦2.6 billion, construction of 2.6-kilometre Bauchi State University, Gadau internal road at a cost of ₦1.8 billion.”

The Commissioner further said that the governor also approved the rehabilitation of 29 kilometre Adamami, Disina-Jama’are roads at a cost of ₦6.8 billion and the 1.1 kilometre Bayara township road at a cost of ₦737 million. He said the projects include the total renovation and upgrading of the Emirs’ palaces in Bauchi, Jama’are, Ningi and Dass at the cost of ₦2.2 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bauchi govt to construct 200 kilometres of roads with ₦100bn - Commissioner

