Bauchi Govt confirms first case of Monkeypox

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said that the agency has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox.

Mohammed told newsmen on Friday in Bauchi that two other suspected cases were under observation and investigation.

“One person has been diagnosed with the disease while two others are under observation.

“The patient came from Adamawa and he is presently receiving medical attention at one of the facilities in the state.

” We will not allow him to go until we are satisfied with his condition so that he does not infect others.

“Unlike Cholera where you have to wait for about 15 cases before you declare an outbreak, with just one confirmed case, you can declare an outbreak of Monkeypox,” he added.

He, however, assured the public that the agency in collaboration with development partners were working to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mohammed further explained that surveillance had been intensified to ensure that suspected cases are immediately treated.

He appealed to the general public to look out for symptoms of the disease for effective medical management.

Mohammed listed the symptoms to include: fever, headache, muscle and back ache, swollen lymph nodes; chills and exhaustion.

He listed others as: respiratory symptoms and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body.

